Relive Vettel's Amazing Move On Ricciardo From Shanghai

Much like the season opener from two weeks ago, the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix also managed to prove just how aggressive drivers can now be on-board these new-spec F1 cars.
The wider tires and higher levels of down-force kept Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari glued to the track as he performed one of the most amazing overtaking maneuvers we've seen in a while on a Formula 1 track.
His "victim" was none other than Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, who eventually went on to finish P4 in China, as Vettel took home 2nd place, trailing the race-winner, Lewis Hamilton, by around 6.2 seconds.
Still, arguably the most spectacular moment of the race happened on lap 22 when Vettel decided to launch his attack on the outside of Turn 6. He then had to basically cut Ricciardo off in order to get a good exit out of the turn, but ended up wheel to wheel with the Australian driver.
The two even touched Pirellis heading into Turn 7, which is where Vettel finally had enough separation to complete the maneuver.