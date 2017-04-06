Renault Megane RS Comes Brutally Close To Crashing At The Ring

Some near-crashes can be so unbelievable, you'd think somebody out there stepped in to change the course of history in favor of the driver.
But this isn't DC's Legends of Tomorrow, so we'd wager that Captain Rip Hunter isn't behind the wheel of that yellow Megane RS. The more we look at this clip, the more it seems like pure luck was what helped the driver avoid colliding with the wall.
Of course, it was the driver's own fault that the car was compromised in the first place. For some reason, the Renault got onto the grass as soon as it entered that chicane - followed by a spin and a near-crash that we still can't believe.
Even if the car had hit the barrier, the impact probably wouldn't have been a very rough one, however you'd think that with that type of momentum, simply climbing on the brakes wouldn't have been enough to stop the backwards roll towards the wall.
Yet it was, and so everyone got to go home relieved as no hot hatchbacks were harmed in the making of this video.