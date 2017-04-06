Renault To Unwrap RS 2027 Vision F1 Concept In Shanghai

Renault has competed in Formula One racing for nearly 40 years now. That's given the French manufacturer a wealth of insight into the sport's progress. And it aims to forecast the next step with the new RS 2027 Vision concept.
Previewed in this solitary teaser image, the concept envisions what grand-prix racing could look like ten years from now.
The RS 2027 Vision is earmarked as the latest in a “cycle of concept cars” that started with the Trezor, but takes a decidedly racier approach. The design is meant to be driver-centric, while encompassing new technologies that “might be carried over from motor racing to road vehicles” in the years to follow.
More than that, Renault isn't saying right now. But it's set to take off the wraps at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 19, with Renault Sport chief Cyril Abiteboul and four-time world champion Alain Prost on hand for the event.