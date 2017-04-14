Review: Can The 2017 Nissan Titan Win Over F-150 And Silverado Owners?

While not exactly a flawless choice in terms of heavy-duty pickup trucks, the 2017 Nissan Titan can still make for a solid buy in the right configuration.
It all depends on what you expect from your truck, from both technical as well as financial standpoints.
During the course of the review, Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk argues both for, as well as against, the 2017 Titan, while analyzing not just how capable of a truck this is compared to its rivals, but also its interior quality, ride, on-board tech, and of course how much sense this makes as a purchase, financially.
For starters, the 2017 Titan is a very functional truck. It's practical and versatile, while remaining sufficiently comfortable and refined on the move, reminiscent of an SUV in many on-road aspects.
Inside, Nissan's truck has a well-made cabin, although pluses like the Rockford Fosgate sound system can be neutralized by minuses such as the Titan's outdated infotainment system.
In the end, going all out for a high-spec Titan still means spending less than you would on a flagship F-150 or Silverado. On top of that, you get better than average ownership costs/residual values with the Titan, as well as a class-leading warranty.