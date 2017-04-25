Rezvani Says The 2018 Beast Alpha Will Cost Less Than $100,000

When Rezvani pulled the cover off the Beast Alpha at the 2016 LA Auto Show, they announced a starting price of $200,000.
The small Californian company now lists the sports car for $149,000, but a recent teaser says that the 2018 Beast Alpha will become available for less than $100,000, once it will be launched, this summer.
Rezvani Motors have yet to release any details on their 2018MY car, but the current one tips the scales at 1,950lbs (884kg), uses a Lotus-based aluminum chassis, and is powered by a Honda-sourced 2.4-liter engine that pumps out 500hp.
In this configuration, the Beast Alpha takes just 3.2 seconds to reach 60mph (96 km/h), and continues to accelerate up to a top speed of 175mph (281 km/h), with the help of an optional automatic transmission. The six-speed manual gearbox version adds 0.3sec to the sprint time.
The automaker has started taking reservations for the 2018 Beast Alpha, and is asking for a refundable deposit of $1,000.