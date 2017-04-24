Right-Hand Drive Pagani Huayra Comes At A Cool $2.37 Million

Out of the 100 units of the Huayra built, as part of their agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG, only 2 units of the Pagani exotic were shipped to the UK, in right-hand drive.
This makes such an example a true automotive unicorn, and as such, buying one in mint condition, with low mileage and full service history, means paying a fortune, or £1,849,990 ($2,360,410) in this case.
Listed for grabs by a UK dealer, the supercar has a stone chip protection film over its factory color - Dubai Red, contrasted by the exposed carbon fiber in a glossy look, and by specific wheels that have a silver shade.
Inside, black leather dominates most of the surfaces, with contrast red stitching, bare carbon fiber, and aluminum bits.
With 2,400 miles (3,862km) on the clock, it's capable of throwing a knock-out punch with its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 720hp and 811lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque, allowing it to go from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.0 seconds. It tops out at 230mph (370km/h).
Offered with the RHD Huayra are its service receipts, original book, and a 6-piece luggage set.