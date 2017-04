Right-Hand Drive Pagani Huayra Comes At A Cool $2.37 Million

PHOTO GALLERY

Out of the 100 units of the Huayra built, as part of their agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG, only 2 units of the Pagani exotic were shipped to the UK, in right-hand drive.This makes such an example a true automotive unicorn, and as such, buying one in mint condition, with low mileage and full service history, means paying a fortune, or £1,849,990 ($2,360,410) in this case.Listed for grabs by a UK, the supercar has a stone chip protection film over its factory color - Dubai Red, contrasted by the exposed carbon fiber in a glossy look, and by specific wheels that have a silver shade.Inside, black leather dominates most of the surfaces , with contrast red stitching, bare carbon fiber, and aluminum bits.With 2,400 miles (3,862km) on the clock, it's capable of throwing a knock-out punch with its 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 720hp and 811lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque, allowing it to go from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.0 seconds. It tops out at 230mph (370km/h).Offered with the RHD Huayra are its service receipts, original book, and a 6-piece luggage set.