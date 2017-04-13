Rimac Brings Veyron-Slaying Concept_One To NY Auto Show

After putting the hypercar world on notice with their ultra-quick Concept_One, Rimac Automobili went even further and added more power to a car that doesn't even seem to need it.
Bear in mind, the Concept_One ran past the Bugatti Veyron in a drag race back when it hadn't even received its latest upgrade. Initially, the Concept One was good for 1,088 HP (82-kWh battery pack), whereas later it received a 90-kWh battery, boosting power to 1,224 horses.
That translates to a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds, whereas 124 mph (200 km/h) happens in 6.0 seconds and 186 mph (300 km/h) in 14.0 seconds.
Visually, the Concept_One now on display at the 2017 NY Auto Show doesn't appear to have anything different about it compared to previous iterations. Same dual-tone color theme with the red brake calipers standing out like a sore thumb, but in a good way, obviously.
As you may know, there's also a Rimac Concept S to consider, with no fewer than 1,384 horses and a massive 1,800 Nm (1,327 lb-ft) of torque, though that one isn't quite as "street-friendly" as the Concept_One.
The Rimac Concept_One will go on sale in the US, Europe as well as the Middle East, to the delight of hypercar customers everywhere.