Roll Like A Rock Star In Alice Cooper's '69 Camaro SS

There are few things quite as rock n' roll as a Chevy Camaro. Especially a classic like this 1969 Camaro SS 396. That it was previously owned by a rock star only makes it all the more so, and now it can be yours.
That rock star is none other than the inimitable Alice Cooper, the Godfather of Shock Rock and previous owner of this classic pony car. He built (or had the car built) to his specifications years ago, and is said to have driven it regularly in his native state of Arizona, using it (as so many aging rock stars do) to get to and from the golf course.
The car is equipped with a giant 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8, mated (for better or worse) to a three-speed automatic transmission. It's also fitted with front disc brakes to keep all that muscle in check, and it certainly looks the part with its black-striped orange paintjob and chromed-out wheels.
Cooper's Camaro is going up for auction this weekend at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Palm Beach, Florida, where it's listed with no reserve price. So whoever places the top bid, however big or small, will be driving home with this rolling piece of rock n' roll.