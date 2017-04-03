Roll Like A Texan Ranch King In President Bush's Ford F-150

“Provenance” is what they call it when a vehicle's been owned by someone famous. Steve McQueen's Porsche, for example, would be worth more than another of its kind. Presidential provenance carries its own unique type of clout, and that's just what we're dealing with here.
Up for auction in Palm Beach, Florida, this week is a 2009 Ford F-150 King Ranch Super Crew pickup – but one that just so happens to have been owned by President George W. Bush.
The 43rd President of the United States bought the truck new shortly after leaving the White House in 2009, keeping it at his Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas. It's equipped with a 5.4-liter V8, sending its 310 horsepower to all four wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.
Specced as it was in King Ranch trim, it doesn't skimp on the luxury. The four-door cabin is swathed in Tuscan Tan leather, and even features the former president's signature on the right side of the dashboard.
Barrett-Jackson will auction it off next Saturday, April 8, with 100 percent of the proceeds earmarked towards charities supporting children's wrestling. So whether you're feeling charitable, missed your chance to buy Trump's Ferrari, were a particular fan of Dubya's, don't like the aluminum construction that Ford has switched to, or just like luxed-up pickups, this could be your chance.