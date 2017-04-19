Rolls-Royce Descends Upon Shanghai With Bespoke & Fashionable Lineup

Luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has brought its Dawn - Inspired by Fashion model, along with three other bespoke cars to the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
For those who forgot, the Dawn - Inspired by Fashion was first revealed in Geneva, though it only now got to make its Asian debut, alongside the darker Wraith Black Badge and Ghost Black Badge, as well as the China-only Ghost Sartorial Collection.
"Rolls-Royce and the world of Haute Couture have long been bound by a common philosophy – taking the very finest materials and crafting them into the most exquisite and desirable luxury goods as expressions of our clients’ taste and lifestyle," said Leon Li, director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, China.
While Rolls-Royce Bespoke designers went with a three vibrant colors for the soft-top of this special edition Dawn (Mugello Red, Cobalto Blue and Mandarin), the car on display in Shanghai features the Mugello Red color scheme. On the outside, its Andalucian White body is accented by a Mugello Red coachline, whereas the classic black and white color scheme sets the tone for the Dawn's interior.
As for the Black Badge models, the darkened Wraith and Ghost made their joint appearance at Auto Shanghai in order to demonstrate a more confident and demanding side of Rolls-Royce.
"Black Badge is a lifestyle statement that represents the alter-ego of Rolls-Royce. It’s made for the risk-takers and disruptors who break the rules and laugh in the face of convention. The patrons of Black Badge are driven by a restless spirit. They play hard and they change the world," explained Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.
In terms of performance, where the Ghost Black Badge puts down 603 HP (611 PS) and 840 Nm (619 lb-ft) of torque, the Wraith Black Badge is good for 624 HP (632 PS) and 870 Nm (642 lb-ft) of torque, both models utilizing an 8-speed automatic transmission.