Rolls-Royce Launches Second Film With Bespoke Wraith By Mohammed Kazem

Back in December, Rolls-Royce released the first in a series of short films summing up what the marque is all about. Now it's returned with another, and at the same time, revealed a one-of-a-kind custom Wraith designed by a prominent Emirati artist.
That multi-media conceptual artist is Mohammed Kazem, who traveled (along what is surely a well-trodden route) from his home in Dubai to visit the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and create a unique sculpture.
The installation is made up of a series of steel numbers and letters piled up in a pyramid, representing the geographical coordinates of the Goodwood factory – which is also the focus of the second chapter in The House of Rolls-Royce series.
While at the factory, Kazem also collaborated with the Rolls-Royce Bespoke design team to create a unique Wraith commissioned by Abu Dhabi Motors. The special fastback was enhanced primarily inside the luxurious cabin with such upgrades as a hand-painted “feature line,” a unique backlit clock, and a custom Starlight Headliner that itself took 90 hours to create out of 863 fiber-optic threads and 60,000 individually embroidered stitches.
Given the rate at which the Persian Gulf market swallows up custom Rolls-Royces, we don't doubt that the Kazem special will find a buyer in due course – and at a considerable premium as well. Check it out (together with the sculpture) in the gallery below, and the short film narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet in the video at bottom.