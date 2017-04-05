Romain Dumas Takes Unsuspecting Passengers To The Track In Porsche Panamera Turbo

It has been done countless times before but watching a professional racing driver pose as a private driver only to take passengers for a high-speed ride is still pretty hilarious to watch.
The most recent company to jump on board this concept was Porsche who recruited the help of Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas and put him in a black Panamera Turbo.
Dumas acts as a driver for a car sharing program taking passengers to Paris but once they climb inside, decides to head to the nearest racetrack instead. What ensues is exactly what you’d expect; incredibly fast driving and a host of passengers scared for their life.
Hey Romain, can you pick us up next time?