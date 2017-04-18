Rose BMW Individual 328d Wagon Has Over $37,000 In Optional Equipment, Costs $82k!

While getting the Individual treatment from BMW and losing yourself in the options list can lead to extremely high prices, sometimes you really should stop and reconsider your choices.
The pictured BMW Individual Rose Quartz Metallic 328d xDrive Sports Wagon (Touring) can be found at Century West BMW in California and will come home with you as long as you're willing to part a whopping $82,272.
You read that correctly. That's $82k for a 4-cylinder diesel engine and a boatload of optional extras that might make for good dinner party conversation, as long as your guests are BMW enthusiasts. A base model will set you back $45,445, meaning this one has $37,282 in optional equipment.
US buyers unfamiliar with the 328d xDrive Sports Wagon should know that its 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel unit will send 180 horses as well as 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque to all four wheels, allowing for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of just over 7 seconds.
It's considerably slower than say a 740i, which you can get for around $83,000. Still, there are plenty of things to appreciate with this particular 3-Series, as it's packing a lot of...packages for its future owner to enjoy.
Aside from the BMW Individual "Rose Quartz Metallic" that costs somewhere around $5,000, it's got the Drivers Assistance package, Lighting package, M-Sport package, and even custom 20" Style 405M M-Performance wheels, which cost over $4,000, or as much as a used smart fortwo. Inside, there's plenty of carbon fiber and Alcantara trim, especially on the M-Performance steering wheel.
Among its on-board gadgets, we count the heads up display, wireless charging, park distance control and the Harman Kardon audio system. It also has heated seats, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Wi-Fi hotspot, illuminated door sills, LED door projector and carbon fiber on the brake handle, selector lever, center console, dashboard and door panels.