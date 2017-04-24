Russian Claims To Have Found A Grenade Zip-Tied To His Mitsubishi's Wheel

In most parts of the globe, illegal parking can have an expensive outcome - from paying a steep fine, to having your car towed away.
There are some well-documented cases of keying involved, as well as puncturing all tires, but this is usually where it all ends. However, we all know that Russians have a slightly different approach to almost every situation.
But a grenade tied to a wheel sounds like something one would make up, yet that's what a gentleman is claiming in the following video. He says that he found a grenade zip-tied to the suspension and the inside of his Mitsubishi Lancer's wheel.
As outlandish as it may sound, we've seen crazier things happen over in those parts of the world, so we're not going to dismiss it just yet as another YouTube attempt for clicks.
Our Russian is a bit rusty, but it seems that this incident occurred in Omsk, a city located in Southwestern Siberia, earlier this month.