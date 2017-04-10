Russian Mayor Hoons Ferrari California Through Moscow Mall

What do you do when you live in Russia, own a Ferrari and get bored? You drive to the local mall and wreak havoc, it seems.
According to Russian media, a former mayor recently drove a Ferrari California into a shopping mall shortly before it closed and set about causing absolute mayhem, doing donuts on the pristine white floor and putting the lives of security guards at risk.
When its news story is converted to English, Auto Mail appears to suggest that the stunt was completely unauthorized, but to our eyes, it appears totally staged.
Nevertheless, footage from journalists apparently on the scene and security vision shows the California cruising along walkways before doing donuts to the dismay of security guards working at the mall.
Apparently, the man behind the wheel, Alexander Donskoi, said that the stunt was dedicated to Yugoslavia-born performance artist Marina Abramovic.
Spasiba Mikhail!