Sacramento Cop Slams And Beats Man After Alleged Jaywalking

A shocking video showing a Californian police officer violently detaining an alleged jaywalker has surfaced online.
Filmed by a woman named Naomi Montaie, the video begins shortly after the Sacramento officer reportedly observed a man crossing the street unlawfully.
The officer claimed that after the pedestrian was observed jaywalking, he walked away before the two faced each other in the road. The man can be seen removing his jacket and according to authorities, challenged the officer to a fight.
The officer then briefly grabs the man by the neck and violently throws him to the ground before wildly punching him for no apparent reason.
In an initial statement, the Sacramento Police Department (SACPD) said, “For an unknown reason, the officer threw the pedestrian to the ground and began striking him in the face with his hand multiple times. Within a few moments, additional officers arrived to assist in handcuffing the suspect.”
Following the incident, the police officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Sacramento police then released a video (the second one below) captured by one of the dash-cams in a patrol car. "After a preliminary review of the in-car camera videos, reports and facts surrounding the case, it was determined that the officer’s actions appeared to be outside of policy," said SACPD.
The victim was held in Sacramento Main Jail before being released Tuesday morning.
"Investigative staff determined that there were insufficient grounds for making a criminal complaint against the pedestrian," said the department in a statement. "Because of this information, a police sergeant responded to the jail to process the paperwork required to drop the criminal charges and seek his release from custody. At approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, he was released from custody and issued a court date for his outstanding warrant."
SACPD said that both the administrative and criminal investigation into the officer's actions will occur concurrently.
Warning - some viewers may find the following video disturbing