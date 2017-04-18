SAIC's Roewe Vision-E Previews Luxurious Chinese SUV For 2018

Not to be confused with Skoda’s Vision E Coupe Crossover Concept, this is the Roewe Vision-E Concept, revealed in the lead up to the Shanghai Auto Show.
Roewe, a brand created by SAIC Motor in 2006, isn’t a familiar name outside of China but its Vision-E Concept has a seriously impressive design that proves the Chinese can design and build vehicles that look just as good as those from the established European marques.
Local media says the Vision-E Concept will spawn a production model next year that it will have a very similar design. The most immediate thing that attracts attention to the SUV is its front fascia, dominated by a huge grille that seamlessly joins to a set of LED headlights that incorporate six amber-colored lights on each side. The grille is also illuminated by bright white lights while a set of symmetrical L-shaped daytime running lights are found near the base of the bumper.
While the huge wheels with illuminated spokes largely dominant the sides of the concept, SAIC has spent the time to expertly craft doors with integrated handles and have made way without traditional B-pillars. Like the Mazda RX-8, the front doors open normally while the rear ones are suicide doors, Rolls-Royce style.
The complex design is completed at the rear with LED taillights and lower brake lights that mimic the shape of the daytime running lights up front.
Inside is a two-spoke, square-shaped steering wheel that sits in front of a digital gauge cluster that includes a heads-up display. A large touch screen panel makes up most of the center console while the rest of the cabin is bathed in Nappa leather.
Although we know the Roewe Vision-E is driven by two electric motors (one driving the front axle and one powering the rear), no figures have been released of how much power or torque it delivers. Nonetheless, the concept will allegedly hit 100 km/h in around 4 seconds, drive at least 500 km (310 miles) and features a fast-charging system that in just 15 minutes fills the batteries to 80 per cent capacity.