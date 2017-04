SAIC's Vision-E Concept SUV Ticks The Right Boxes

PHOTO GALLERY

Chinese automaker SAIC won’t just unveil a new MG sports car concept at the Shanghai Auto Show but will also showcase this, the Vision-E Concept.Revealed in these three images published by Chinese media, the Vision-E is a five-door SUV with a very sleek design and a particularly impressive interior.The side profile shot shows that the concept lacks any visible B-pillars, is outfitted with small cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors, has wheel spokes which illuminate and handles seamlessly embedded into the doors, much like the Tesla Model X . The roofline of the Vision-E also catches the eye as it falls away steadily after the front section of the cabin, tapering off to a small spoiler and steeply raked rear window.Inside, the teases reveal that SAIC’s latest concept will be a four seater and include a large floating touch screen display as the main control hub. A circular rotary dial not dissimilar to those from Jaguar Land Rover is also present, as is an electronic handbrake.It is thought that the Vision-E will be fully electric and have a range of approximately 500 km (310 miles). Expect a full reveal on April 18.