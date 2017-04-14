SAIC's Vision-E Concept SUV Ticks The Right Boxes

Chinese automaker SAIC won’t just unveil a new MG sports car concept at the Shanghai Auto Show but will also showcase this, the Vision-E Concept.
Revealed in these three images published by Chinese media, the Vision-E is a five-door SUV with a very sleek design and a particularly impressive interior.
The side profile shot shows that the concept lacks any visible B-pillars, is outfitted with small cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors, has wheel spokes which illuminate and handles seamlessly embedded into the doors, much like the Tesla Model X. The roofline of the Vision-E also catches the eye as it falls away steadily after the front section of the cabin, tapering off to a small spoiler and steeply raked rear window.
Inside, the teases reveal that SAIC’s latest concept will be a four seater and include a large floating touch screen display as the main control hub. A circular rotary dial not dissimilar to those from Jaguar Land Rover is also present, as is an electronic handbrake.
It is thought that the Vision-E will be fully electric and have a range of approximately 500 km (310 miles). Expect a full reveal on April 18.