Sauber's Switching To Honda F1 Power Next Season (For Some Reason)

Hard as it may be to believe given their dismal performance, there is another team that's signing on to use Honda engines in Formula One next season. And that team is Sauber.
The independent Swiss outfit has used Ferrari engines (rebranded for a time by sponsor Petronas) for much of its history. It was owned (and powered) by BMW between 2006 and 2009, but is now preparing to switch to Honda power – marking the first time that it will use a Japanese supplier (having briefly used Mercedes and Ford engines in the 1990s).
“It is a great honor for the Sauber F1 Team to be able to work together with Honda in the coming seasons,” said team principal Monisha Kaltenborn. “We very much look forward to our partnership with Honda, which sets the course for a successful future - from a strategic as well as from as technical perspective.”
Surprising as the move may be, it may be a perfect match between two manufacturers that have never quite managed to make their mark in F1. In a quarter-century on the grid, Sauber has won but a single grand prix (with Robert Kubica in Montreal in 2008). Honda only scored three as a constructor (with Richie Ginther, John Surtees, and Jenson Button).
The Japanese manufacturer propelled greats like Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, and Ayrton Senna to numerous checkered flags, but not a single win this millennium. Since returning with McLaren three seasons ago, it has yet to score a single podium finish.
The company has been hard at work addressing its shortcomings, seeking help wherever it can get it. Sauber evidently feels those efforts are bound to succeed – enough to throw its fortunes into the same seemingly bottomless pit as McLaren. It'll be interesting to see if the gamble ultimately pays off.