Schmidt Wants To Tune Your Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe

Every tuner has a good idea on how a specific model should look like, and this is Schmidt's take on the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe.
The first upgrade revolves around the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that powers the high-performance luxury Benz and pushes out 476 PS (469 HP) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque in factory form.
However, with the tuning company's update, which costs €2,499 ($2,666), this reaches 580 PS (572 HP) and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, which we assume should help it beat the standard car's 4.0 seconds time for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph)..
Next, Schmidt has a set of KW thread springs on offer as well, for €799 ($853), while the KW coilover suspension level 3 will set you back for another €2,579 ($2,752), and the special exhaust system with throttle valves by Capristo will eventually increase the bill by €4,999 ($5,334).
Finally, a set of 3-piece forged rims, 9x20-inch with 245/30 tires on the front axle, and 10.5x20-inch wrapped in 285/25 tires on the rear axle, give the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe a special look. The wheel and tire combo is available for €5,900 ($6,295).