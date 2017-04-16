Scoop: 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Wakes Up The Nurburgring

As Mercedes-Benz are putting the final touches on the facelifted S-Class, which debuts next Wednesday in Shanghai, the brand's AMG division continues testing the 2018 S63.
It should arrive before the end of the year bearing the same visual updates as its regular siblings, bar the larger air intakes in the front bumper, the modified rear diffuser, and probably a few other visual tweaks over its predecessor.
There have been contradicting reports regarding the S63's powertrain, as it's been said that while the facelifted Coupe and Convertible versions will likely retain their 5.5-liter V8, albeit massaged to deliver more power, the sedan might actually benefit from the newer 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The latter pushes up to 603hp in the new AMG E63 S. If it does make it under the hood of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63, then it will could be married to Merc's latest 9-speed automatic.
Whatever the case may be, one thing is certain - driving the 'new' S-Class will be easier than ever, as the brand's flagship has been equipped with a wide range of semi-autonomous driving features, which will be present in the potent AMG models as well.