Scoop: First Look At VW's T-Roc Sub-Compact Crossover

While there's clearly some resemblance between this prototype and the T-Roc concept from a few years ago, some of the latter's styling cues were clearly never going to make it into production.
That being said, this "baby Tiguan" from VW is clearly on a mission to put a dent in the sub-compact crossover segment, which has grown a lot over the past couple of years.
As far as what this prototype tells us, we can paint a somewhat clear picture for you in terms of design. Certain elements were clearly borrowed from its Tiguan sibling, whereas the profile lines (the one over the arch at the rear in particular) are reminiscent of the T-Roc Concept.
Speaking of which, if the production car is to keep the concept's dimensions, we'll be looking at roughly 4,179 mm (164.5 in) in length, 1,831 mm (72.1 in) in width and 1,501 (59.1 in) in height - making it slightly longer, wider and less tall than a Nissan Juke or a Renault Captur.
Underneath its body panels you'll find VW's MQB platform, as the new model is expected to share its engines with both the Polo as well as the Golf. We should see both 1.0-liter three-cylinder and 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol units, as well as 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter diesels being made available to T-Roc buyers.
Those hoping for something a little bit more punchy or fuel efficient options than these regular versions, can only hope for some type of Juke Nismo-rivalling T-Roc GTI, plus a possible T-Roc GTE & e-T-Roc combo, offering Plug-in hybrid and full electric capabilities, respectively. Also expected are six-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic gearboxes, the latter being available as an optional extra, just like all-wheel drive.
Reports suggest that the VW T-Roc could arrive in European dealerships this August, ahead of its Frankfurt Motor Show public debut in September. Once available for sale, the T-Roc will compete directly against the likes of the Nissan Juke, Renault Captur, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR, among quite a few others.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops