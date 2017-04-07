Scoop: New Jaguar E-Pace Looks Mean On The 'Ring

It has become something of the norm these days seeing automakers put SUVs through their paces on the Nurburgring. Jaguar is no exception, of course.
Scooped numerous times in the past year, the British marque's E-Pace compact crossover was recently taken to the Nurburgring. If its license plates look familiar, you're right, as this is actually the same prototype that was captured by our spy photographers earlier this week.
The new Jaguar E-Pace will slot under the larger F-Pace, sharing many of its design features, including the prominent grille and roofline.
Underpinned by the LR-MS architecture that is shared with the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport, based models will come with standard front-wheel drive, but more expensive models will come with an available all-wheel drive system too.
As for the engine lineup, nothing is certain so far, but it could benefit from the usual 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, which should be joined by a hybrid powertrain later on.