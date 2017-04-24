Search For The Ultimate GT Has McLaren, Aston And Porsche Answer The Call

If your definition of a GT is an elegant yet potent car that can take you on long journeys in an effortless manner, you might be surprised by how many options you get in this category nowadays.
On this occasion, though, Drivetribe is only looking at three models, the Aston Martin DB11, the McLaren 570GT and surprisingly, the Porsche Panamera Turbo, which you know, is not a coupe but a saloon or a five-door liftback, to be precise.
Yes, you're quite right, those are some rather interesting choices, seen as how they're all pretty different in as many ways as they are similar. Even the Aston and the McLaren differ in somewhat significant ways.
The latter, for example, isn't as easy to get into as the Aston, and it also isn't front-engined, which some consider to be "a must" when categorizing a GT car.
As for the oddball choice here, Porsche's Panamera Turbo, the way Drivetribe's Henry Catchpole sees it, it may not be a GT car in the truest sense, but it could be the most talented car in the group. The other two are, of course, more comparable, even though the DB11 is more of a traditional GT.
So which of these three would be your car of choice for long journeys?