Seat Ateca Becomes Sportier With The Launch Of The FR, Gains New 2.0L Engine

Seat have expanded the Ateca range with the addition of the new and sporty FR.
Set to debut at the Barcelona Motor Show, in Spain, from May 11 to 21, the new FR joins the Reference, Style and XCellence specs, while sitting on the same level as the latter.
The new Seat Ateca FR differentiates itself from the XCellence spec thanks to the addition of special logos front and rear, a glossy black grille, black roof rails and window frames, body-colored lower bumpers, exclusive treatment for the LED fog lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 19-inch rims, wrapped in 245/40 tires.
Sports seats upholstered in Alcantara come as standard inside, as do the aluminum pedals, red stitching and glossy black inserts on the steering wheel, roof and door mouldings, and the FR logos.
Seat's new Ateca FR can be had with a new 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 190 PS (187 HP), joining the already available petrol and diesel lineup that ranges between 150 PS (148 HP) and 190 PS (187 HP). Depending on the selected flavor, a manual or a DSG automatic transmission pushes the output to the front wheels or all four as an option.
Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.