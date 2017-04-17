Seat Drops Arona Baby SUV Teaser On Social Media

If you were still unsure as to what the new baby SUV from Seat was going to look like, this recent teaser reveals a familiar shape.
Set to take its rightful place in the Spanish automaker's lineup right underneath the Ateca, the new Arona does appear to have one or two features in common with its larger sibling, although on a smaller, Ibiza-shaped scale.
This teaser showed up over the weekend on Seat Ireland's Twitter feed, where the description also states that the car will "hit Irish soil in November".
While at first glance there isn't much to recognize except for the fact that it's shaped like a crossover, increasing the brightness does reveal certain interesting styling features, such as how the headlight graphics and grille seem identical to those on the 2017 Ibiza supermini.
The shoulder line appears to mirror what we see on the Ateca more than the Ibiza (due to that design line looking continuous and not split in two) - though we can't exactly be 100% certain of this, so let's wait until Seat graces us with a more revealing image.
Aesthetics aside, the Arona will make use of the MQB platform, which also underpins the 2017 Ibiza. The two siblings will also share powertrains, which means the Arona will likely use both the 1.0-liter TSI unit with either 95 (93 HP) or 115 PS (113 HP), as well as the 1.6-liter TDI diesel, available on the Ibiza with either 80 (79), 95 (94) and 115 PS (113 HP). Whether or not the new 150 PS (148 HP) 1.5-liter TSI unit will cross over (pun intended) to the Arona as well, remains to be seen.
If the Arona is to hit dealerships by the end of the year, it's possible Seat will bring it to the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September, though at this point that's just a possibility and not a probability.
Once it drops, the Arona will challenge the likes of the VW T-Roc, Opel/Vauxhall Mokka X, Renault Captur, Nissan Juke and Peugeot 2008 in the subcompact crossover segment.
The last of our #SEATSeven is our crossover SUV the all-new Arona that's set to hit Irish soil in November. #SEATSeven #Number7 pic.twitter.com/gCGVyRS9kL— SEAT_cars_IRL (@SEAT_cars_IRL) April 14, 2017