See Hennessey's Camaro ZL1 'The Exorcist' Lay Down 959 HP

Even before the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuted at the New York Auto Show, Hennessey Performance released its rival in the form of The Exorcist, a 1,000 hp upgrade package for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
To make its ZL1 significantly faster than the standard car, Hennessey has fitted an enlarged supercharger, ported the cylinder heads, installed a high-flow air induction system, upgraded the camshafts and created a set of long-tube stainless steel headers.
According to the Texas tuner, this results in 1,000 hp at 6,400 rpm and 966 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm at the crank and a couple of days ago, The Exorcist hit the dyno for the first time to verify those figures.
Recording power at the rear wheels, the dyno recorded a seriously impressive 959 hp and 756 lb-ft, figures significantly higher than the 840 hp and 770 lb-ft at the crank that the Dodge Demon muscles out.
The base price for The Exorcist Camaro ZL1 from Hennessey is $117,135.