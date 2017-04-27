See This Twisted, Burnt-Out Hunk Of Metal? It Used To Be A Lamborghini

It may be hard to tell. Darn near impossible if we weren't told what we were looking at (and it weren't painted Kermit green). But this burnt-out hulk was once a Lamborghini.
Not such a rare Lamborghini, mind you, that we're shedding tears over its loss. It was a Murcielago, not even a SuperVeloce or a Reventon – just one of the 4,099 produced.
Those figures made the Murci the most commercially successful twelve-cylinder supercar Sant'Agata had ever made, second up to that point in the company's history only to the junior Gallardo (though surpassed since by the newer Aventador and Huracan).
Mind you, they only made 637 of them in 2008, 183 of which were roadsters like this one – far fewer in this color. So it's hardly as ubiquitous as a Toyota Corolla.
Rare or common, it's gone now. Completely gone. The insurance company wrote it off after it burnt to a crisp, and the remains are being sold under a Non-Repairable Vehicle Certificate – which means it'd be good for parts, or an art installation, but not much else. Have a use for it? Place a bid, and with a bit of luck, maybe you'll be telling your friends soon about how you bought a Lamborghini.