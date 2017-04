Self-Driving Cars Learning A Thing Or Two From GTA 5

PHOTO GALLERY

Since there aren't enough hours in a day to cover all the necessary real-world miles that autonomous cars need in order to learn to drive themselves, developers are also relying on Grand Theft Auto V And no, it's not because of Trevor's antics or Michael's self-righteous attitude or Franklin's swagger. It's simply because this video game has been chosen as a suitable simulation platform by researchers and engineers, looking to teach cars how to respond to different scenarios.said Davide Bacchet, in charge of the simulation effort for Nio, a startup looking to launch an autonomous electric car in the US by the year 2020.While it may seem strange at first, ultra-realistic video games such as GTA 5 are able to generate data that's very close to what AI-powered vehicles can extract on real roads.According to, researchers are now deriving algorithms from GTA 5 software that's been tweaked for use in the fast-expanding self-driving sector. In fact, GTA 5 offers approximately 262 types of vehicles, over 1,000 different unpredictable pedestrians and animals, 14 weather conditions and countless bridges, traffic signals, intersections and quite a few tunnels as well.It may not be a perfect substitute for the real thing, but the city of Los Santos still makes for thestated Alain Kornhauser, a Princeton University professor who advises the Princeton Autonomous Vehicle Engineering team.