Should GM Consider An Opel Insignia And Buick Regal Sedan Grand Country?

It didn’t take long for the first rendering of the Opel Insignia Grand Country to be released, after its wagon sibling broke cover this week.
Penned by X-Tomi, this interpretation of the family midsized saloon sees it adopt the same crossover-ish upgrades as the Insignia Country Tourer, such as an increased ride height, plastic cladding all around, and specific roof rails that can cope with loads of up to 100 kg (220 lbs).
Whether you can actually use those rails on a car with a sloped roof line is another matter...
If we were actually looking at the real thing, then it would have also received a new all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring that comes in handy when the asphalt ends.
Rest assured, as Opel, Vauxhall, Holden and even Buick have no plans of launching such a version of the new Insignia/Commodore/Regal, since it doesn’t exactly make sense to improve its off-road credentials without the extra boot space provided by the Sport Tourer.