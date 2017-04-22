Skoda Citigo To Be Brand's First EV

Skoda may have just presented its Vision E electric concept at the Shanghai Auto Show but it won’t be the Czech company’s first EV for the road. Instead, that title will probably be taken by an electrified variant of the small Citigo.
Auto Express spoke to board member for technical development Christian Strube at the show and while he didn’t specifically say the Citigo will be Skoda’s first EV, he all but confirmed the Vision E won’t be its first electric production car.
“We have said that the Vision E is our first car on MEB. And we have said that it is our first electric show car. But we haven’t said that it is our first production car,” he said.
The Citigo’s sister car, the Volkswagen up! is already offered as an all-electric model in the form of the e-up! Soon, Seat will release an electric version of its Mii city car and it makes sense that an electric Skoda Citigo would be created to complete Volkswagen AG’s trio of electric superminis.
Skoda’s first electrified model has already been confirmed as a plug-in hybrid version of the Superb for 2019 so it is probable that the electric Citigo will arrive shortly after.