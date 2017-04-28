Skoda Details Karoq SUV, Confirms Engines & Tech [w/Video]

After confirming that the brand new Karoq compact SUV will be properly unveiled on May 18th, Skoda has now shared more details about the model's styling, features, powertrains and market launch.
The Karoq will hit markets in the second half of 2017, following its May 18th world premiere in Stockholm. Offering a choice of four new engines, the Czech automaker's new compact SUV will also come with up to five driving modes and a special off road mode.
Still, before we talk powertrains, let's run through the Karoq's appearance and dimensions. It's clear that Skoda applied its new SUV design language to the Karoq, characterized by dynamic lines with numerous crystalline elements.
Full LED headlights with clear-lens optics will be available as an option, starting with the Ambition spec, whereas the new interior LED ambient lighting in the decor strips of the doors and dashboard can be set in ten different colors.
In terms of size, the Karoq measures 4,382 mm (172.5 in) in length, is 1,841 mm (72.5 in) wide and 1,605 mm (63.2 in) tall. The wheelbase stands at 2,638 mm (103.9 in) long (AWD version: 2,630 mm/103.5 in) and legroom for passengers is 68 mm (2.7 in). In other words, it's about as big as a Seat Ateca.
As for luggage space, we're looking at 521 liters (18.4 cu.ft) with the back seats in place, a capacity which increases to 1,630 liters (57.5 cu.ft) after folding down the seats. The rear seats can also be completely removed, giving Karoq owners a maximum loading capacity of 1,810 liters (63.9 cu.ft).
Moving on to connectivity solutions and we find that the Karoq boasts Skoda's second-generation of modular infotainment kits with capacitive touch displays and WLAN hotspot function. One of the systems, dubbed "Columbus" is available with an optional LTE module. The Karoq is of course compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through its SmartLink+ platform, which comes as standard with higher infotainment systems.
There are also plenty of driver assistance systems utilized by the Karoq, beginning with the parking assistant, Lane Assist and traffic-jam assistant. Then you've got the Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assistant that serve to increase safety.
Also, for the first time in a Skoda model we've got the freely programmable digital instrument panel. This system allows Karoq drivers to set their cockpit displays to their own individual preferences.
Last but not least is the Karoq's engine range, which is made up of two petrol and three diesel units. The two petrols and two of the three diesels are new in the lineup, and feature displacement ranges between 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0-liters, with a power range between 115 and 190 PS.
All drivetrains are turbo-charged and feature start-stop technology and brake energy recovery. Also, with the exception of the most powerful diesel version, all drivetrains can be ordered with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic. The top of the line 2.0 TDI 190 PS features all-wheel drive and the 7-speed DSG as standard. As for the new 1.5-liter TSI, it comes with a cylinder deactivation feature.
The aforementioned driving modes are Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4X4), and will be available from the Ambition models and higher.