Skoda Gives Us A Peek Inside Its Upcoming Vision E Concept

In a couple of weeks, Skoda will take the wraps off its new Vision E concept at the Shanghai Motor Show. Thankfully, they're not making us wait that long in order to see what it will look like inside.
Skoda brought out a silhouette teaser a couple of weeks ago, followed by another couple of sketches just last week. Now, we have another piece of the puzzle, giving us a better understanding of what type of car this concept is.
The Vision E envisions an electric, self-driving crossover. So to take advantage of its autonomous capabilities, the Czech automaker has designed an airy and flexible cabin space.
With no B-pillar, the counter-opening doors offer unimpeded access to the interior, with seats that rotate to further enhance ingress and egress – the electric powertrain requiring no transmission tunnel to cut into cabin space. There's plenty of screens throughout to keep occupants informed and entertained, phone chargers in each door, plus the steering wheel moves up and out of the way with the front seats reclining to let the driver kick back and relax while the vehicle drives itself.
Sounds nice to us, so we're looking forward to seeing the finished product when the show opens on April 19.