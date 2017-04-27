Skoda Karoq Scooped On The Road, Looks Like A Shrunken Kodiaq

The successor of the Skoda Yeti, which will reportedly come under the Karoq moniker, has been spied in the Czech Republic, not far from the company's headquarters.
And it seems to be wearing its production body, which has plenty of things in common with the larger Kodiaq, from the similar nose, to an almost identical rear end.
This represents a major overhaul compared to the boxy look of the current Yeti. The same is expected inside as well, where the manufacturer will combine features from the rest of the lineup.
Under its new body, the new Skoda Karoq is based on the MQB architecture, shared with numerous vehicles made under the Volkswagen Group's umbrella, including Seat's first SUV, the Ateca. This opens up the possibility of adopting a widee engine lineup that could include some electrified powertrains as well.
It won't be long before we find out about the Karoq, as Skoda is expected to introduce it as early as this summer.