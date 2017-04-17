Skoda Vision E Coupe Crossover Concept: This Ιs Ιt

The first pictures of the Skoda Vision E Concept have surfaced on the web, courtesy of Autowp, ahead of its official debut at the Shanghai Motor Show later this week.
Previewed by a series of sketches, the electric concept looks better in the flesh as we can see it will be a stylish crossover with sharp character lines, a slender greenhouse, and massive alloy wheels. A closer inspection reveals a sculpted hood, a panoramic glass roof, and stylish LED lighting units.
While we can only see a few darkened glimpses of the interior, Skoda has previously revealed the model will have four individual seats and a relatively open cabin that lacks a central transmission tunnel. Passengers will each be treated to their own infotainment system as well as a phone box with a wireless charger that is located in the door.
Power is provided by a lithium-ion battery pack and an electric powertrain that develops a combined output of 301 hp (305 PS / 225 kW). This will enable the crossover to hit a top speed of 111 mph (180 km/h) and travel up to 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge.
Besides having an eco-friendly electric powertrain, the Vision E Concept has a Level 3 autonomous driving system. This will enable the model to "operate independently in traffic jams, go into autopilot on motorways, stay in lane and swerve, carry out overtaking maneuvers, independently search for free parking spaces, and park and leave parking spaces alone."
The concept doesn't necessarily preview a production model but Skoda has plans to introduce five electric vehicles by 2025. The first model is slated to arrive in 2020, shortly after the company launches the Superb plug-in hybrid.
H/T to Niko