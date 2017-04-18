Skoda's Electric Vision E Concept Debuts In Shanghai With Autonomous Driving Tech

What started with a series of sketches and continued with a batch of leaked images, finally materialized at Skoda's booth in Shanghai, where the Vision E Concept celebrates its world premiere.
Designed in the Czech Republic, the stylish sporty crossover has an appealing look on the outside, dominated by a bold front end with Matrix LED headlights joined together by a light strip that forms a 'phantom grille'.
Furthermore, its sharp character lines, muscular hood, clean tailgate, suicide-opening rear doors, and massive wheels contribute to its unique character.
The new Skoda Vision E concept measures 184,57in (4,688mm) long, 75.75in (1,924mm) wide and 62,63in (1,591mm) tall, with a 112,24in (2,851mm) wheelbase, making it a bit shorter, wider, and lower than the Kodiaq.
Inside there is a minimalistic design with no less than three displays dominating the dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel, decorative strips, ambient lighting with up to ten colors to choose from, and a four-seat setup.
Tech features include cameras replacing the conventional door mirrors, gesture control for selected functions, Eye Tracking system that constantly monitors the driver's eye movements, Driver Alert fatigue detection, heart rate monitor, and Level 3 automatic driving functions that allow it to accelerate, steer, and come to a complete stop on its own.
Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group's MEB architecture, which will serve as the foundation for several zero-emission vehicles that will be launched by the Germans in the next decade, the Skoda Vision E Concept is powered by two electric motors that produce a combined output of 302hp (306 PS), allowing it to reach a top speed of 112mph (180km/h).
The electric motors get their juice from a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery located in the chassis floor between the two axles, combined with intelligent brake energy recovery, allow the electric study to travel for up to 311 miles (500km) between charges.
The battery pack uses induction technology and does not require a charging station or cable reel. It can recharge automatically overnight, or use the quick charging feature to get up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.