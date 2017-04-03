Skoda's New Kodiaq Coupe Will Probably Look Something Like This

Skoda makes sedans, hatchbacks, wagons... even crossovers. What it doesn't offer at present is any coupes, but that's about to change. Sorta.
As we revealed a couple of weeks ago, the Bohemian automaker is planning a coupe version of its new Kodiaq among an array of crossovers it's planning (for the Chinese market at least). Only it won't be a coupe in the traditional sense, with two doors, but rather a crossover coupe of the style that BMW arguably pioneered with the X6.
That means more sport and less utility for this particular vehicle, resulting in a form that will probably look something like this. As envisioned by X-Tomi Design, this Kodiaq Coupe (Qoupe?) rendering gives us a pretty good idea of what VW's Czech crossover will look like – with four doors (plug tailgate) and a sloping roofline.
Of course Skoda won't be the first European automaker to mimic BMW in this regard. Mercedes is already going “coupe” versions of its GLC and GLE crossovers. Volkswagen and Audi have toyed with the idea off and on in concept form. And of course BMW itself has followed up on the success of the X6 with the X4 and may soon to an X2 as well.
For our part, we can't blame automakers for pursuing a successful model if it helps their bottom line. But we also can't help but wonder how we'll look back on this particular trend decades from now.