Smart ForFour Crosstown Edition Bows In Shanghai With Special Look

It might not live up to the hype created by the facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Concept A Sedan, but the Smart ForFour Crosstown Edition is still a car worth noting.
Shining under the spotlight in Shanghai, it will eventually become available in various exterior colors, although Smart has yet to announce whether it will go on sale locally, or if it will be offered in global markets as well.
All units of the special edition ForFour get a "special outdoor look", with detachable parts in underride guard-look at both ends, and striking side skirts.
Moreover, they also come packed with the standard Urban Style package, in conjunction with the R95 rim, which adds a sport suspension that lowers the ride height by 10 mm (0.4 in), chrome-plated tailpipe trim, 16-inch alloy wheels, wheel arch liners with 'Smart' lettering, leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel, and brushed stainless steel pedals.
The LED & Sensor package, with its LED DRLs, LED taillights, fog lamps with cornering light, and rain and light sensors comes at no additional cost, along with the Stowage Space package, with lockable glove compartment, stowage net on center console in front of the passenger footwell, and a retaining strap for securing the items on the front passenger seat.
As a final touch, Smart has also equipped the ForFour Crosstown Edition with heat-insulating, tinted rear windows.