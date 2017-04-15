Someone Ordered This BMW M4 Individual In Speed Yellow And We Wish It Was Us

Usually, yellow works better on supercars like from Ferrari or Lamborghini, definitely something more "exotic" than an M4.
But this Speed Yellow M4 Coupe from BMW Abu Dhabi is a looker and you're definitely not going to lose it in a crowd, neither in traffic nor while looking for it inside a crowded parking garage.
What makes this particular sports coupe even more interesting is the yellow and black contrast - thanks to the M Performance carbon fiber aero kit, along with the black AC Schnitzer boot wing and custom Armytrix exhaust system with Bluetooth valve control.
Inside, you've got the M Performance Alcantara steering wheel, M Performance metal pedal set and carbon fiber accessories. M-colored red & blue stitching is found on the steering wheel and at the base of the handbrake lever, though most of the cabin features yellow accent stitching throughout.
Overall, if the mustard-like Austin Yellow doesn't do it for you, Speed Yellow is probably the way to go. But keep in mind, you will need to "bribe" BMW Individual with roughly $5,000 in order to have it sprayed on your car.