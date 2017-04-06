Sorry, Ferrari Won't Paint Your Car Pink, Bans Color From Lineup

In recent years, buyers of high-end supercars and luxury cars have enjoyed the perks of carmakers offering to paint vehicles in almost any color or shade imaginable. If you have the money, it can be done. Unless you’re a Ferrari owner.
Approximately one third of new Ferrari models are painted red. Not surprising. Other popular colors include silver, black and white but there’s one color the Italian company has ruled off-limits for its customers; pink.
While recently speaking to News, Ferrari’s Australasia chief executive Herbert Appleroth said pink simply doesn’t suit the company’s ethos.
“It just doesn’t fit into our whole ethos to be honest. It’s a brand rule. No Pink. No Pokémon Ferraris! There are other colours that aren’t in our DNA as well and they are wonderful colours too but some are perhaps more suited to other brands,” he said.
Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme allows the brand’s customers to order personalized creations but compared to rivals such as Porsche and McLaren, owners rarely opt for bold finishes.
Photos via Autogespot, DubaiCars