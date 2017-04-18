South Korea Sends Banned VW And Audi Models Back To Germany

The government of South Korea is sending back roughly 2,500 Volkswagen and Audi models to the German carmakers on the back of a sales ban in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal.
Local publication Yonhap News reports that the vehicles had been held at a port 70 km south of Seoul in Pyeongtaek since 2016 and that an initial batch of 1,300 vehicles were sent back to German last month. By the end of April, an additional 1,200 units will be shipped back.
In 2016, Audi Volkswagen Korea banned sales and revoked the certifications of 80 different vehicles from the automakers after it emerged that emissions reports had been fabricated to allow the models to be sold in South Korea.
It is said that there are over 10,000 Audi and Volkswagen models still at the Pyeongtaek port and that a decision on their fate has yet to be made. If the local government approves the sales of them, they could be sold at large discounts.
