Spanish Designer Dreams Up Futuristic Tesla Supercar

Electric supercars and hypercars are all the rage nowadays and even though more and more seem to appearing every other week, barely any of them will ever reach the hands of customers, largely because small startups simply don’t have the money to create them.
Hell, even Tesla doesn’t have any money to develop an electric supercar but that hasn’t stopped Spanish designer Xabier Albizu from imagining how such a car could look.
Dubbed the Tesla Model EXP, the car has been envisioned with four individual electric motors and independent torque vectoring, much like the Rimac Concept_One. It also gets autonomous driving functionalities as well as a set of 360 degree cameras to ensure it remains out of harm’s way.
Design wise, the EXP features some familiar Tesla design elements and also takes inspiration from a selection of other supercars. The front of the concept includes a similar face to the Model S and Model X, albeit significantly lower and sportier. At the rear is a horizontal taillight bar that stretches the width of the car and protrudes outward like the Bugatti Chiron. There’s also a deployable spoiler and a bold rear diffuser similar to the Jaguar C-X75.