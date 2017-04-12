Spectacular New 'Transformers: The Last Knight' Trailer Surfaces

If you couldn't quite grasp the concept of "heroes becoming villains" in Michael Bay's latest Transformers movie, watching Optimus Prime trying to dismantle Bumblebee should put things into perspective.
It's seems pretty similar to the Dom situation in Fate of the Furious, but we'll reserve all judgement until we see exactly why Optimus would want to listen to that lady-bot he calls "my maker" in the trailer. Something to do with seeking redemption.
Anyway, in terms of action, there sure seems to be plenty of it - fights, explosions, chases, slow-motion sequences, emotional moments and probably plenty of humor too, though none in this trailer.
It does seem a little odd that the Transformers franchise would revisit this whole "in order for our world to live, yours must die" narrative, which was also at the center of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, when the Decepticons tried to bring Cybertron to Earth, while draining our planet of its resources.
Still, we're as curious as you are to see what happens in this latest movie, due to hit theaters worldwide this June.