Spied: 2018 Hyundai Kona Sub-Compact SUV Is Almost Ready

Following Hyundai’s official teaser of the upcoming Kona sub-compact SUV, we bring you the latest spy shots of the new Korean model.
Hyundai picked Kona as the name of its new SUV after the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii, revealing in a way the funky character of the new model.
The new Hyundai Kona also claims that it will offer best-in-class interior space along with an attractive design, which is sort of obligatory in the segment. With rivals like the Nissan Juke, the Renault Captur and the Opel Mokka X coming in mind, we understand why Hyundai would opt for a visually strong model in this class.
The test car remains under pretty heavy wraps, keeping its general styling off the radar for now. Only the front end gives away its arrangement, with a set of slim LEDs mounted on each corner of the bonnet and a set of headlights resting underneath them.
As for the cabin we showed you in an earlier scoop, it follows the latest Hyundai design language we saw in models like the i30 and the Ioniq, featuring a tablet-like infotainment screen.
The new Hyundai Kona will be most likely based on the i20 platform, using a mix of parts from both the i20 and the i30, including some of the latter’s engines. Hyundai is planning to reveal the new Kona this summer or at latest during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops