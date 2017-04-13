Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Arrives In NY Under Koenigsegg Power

Spyker is bouncing back from the whole Saab fiasco (and its previous F1 venture) – and that includes the vital US market. So the Dutch sports car manufacturer returned to the New York Auto Show this week to showcase the new C8 Preliator Spyder – complete with its new engine.
Instead of the Audi V8 around which it (and previous versions thereof) were originally designed, Spyker is now preparing to use a new engine sourced from Koenigsegg.
As confirmed last month at the Geneva Motor Show, both the coupe and convertible versions of the C8 Preliator will be powered by a version of Koenigsegg's 5.0-liter V8, tuned to deliver 600 horsepower and an equal amount of torque – in newton-meters, which works out to 442 in lb-ft. Channeled through a six-speed manual transmission, Spyker says that'll send the new C8 running up to 62 in 3.6 seconds, and not stop pulling until it breaks the 200-mph barrier.
Spyker says it will only make 100 of these roadsters, like the dark Ascot Bronze example displayed at the Javitz Center this week, with an automatic soft top and contrasting honeycomb-stitched Litano leather interior. It appears to be the same example unveiled in Geneva, as pictured in all but the first three photos (from New York) in the gallery below.
Production is set to kick off at CPP Metalcraft in Coventry, England, by the summer of 2018. North American pricing is slated to start at $429,000. Expect a good share of those to make their way to the United States, which itself has accounted for roughly 50 percent of Spyker's production of late. New York is an especially essential market for the Dutch automaker, which was first represented in North America by Manhattan Motorcars.