Standalone AMG Dealerships To Launch Around The World

The unprecedented expansion of Mercedes-AMG shows no signs of relenting with confirmation that a number of new AMG-dedicated dealerships are in the works.
AMG’s first exclusive dealership opened in Tokyo back in January alongside the announcement that one would open its doors in Sydney as well. Now, AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed that Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, the UK and an undisclosed city in Germany will also get AMG showrooms.
If these dealerships follow the lead of the Tokyo location, they can be expected to house the brand’s most popular models and will offer a distinctive buying experience in facilities inspired by the brand’s focus on performance.
The performance division of Mercedes-Benz is currently enjoying its most successful period to date and in 2016, saw global sales skyrocket by 44 per cent to almost 100,000. According to Autocar, sales are expected to again rise by double digits this year and will steady out until the company’s next-generation models arrive in 2020 and beyond.