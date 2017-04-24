Station Wagon Runs Red Light, Gets T-Boned By Bus

We don't know what's worse - running a red light intentionally, or claiming to have done so because you fell asleep behind the wheel in broad daylight.
According to this video's description, that's what reportedly went down here, with the driver towing the trailer saying he had fallen asleep. The result of his actions were pretty severe, though injuries are said to be non-threatening.
Aside from the driver of the station wagon walking away with a sore neck and the bus driver being in a state of shock, no other injuries were disclosed.
This crash could have been much worse had the bus hit the car directly in the driver's side door, instead of somewhere between the left-rear door and the trailer coupling.
Either way you look at it, this is one wake-up call nobody should have to get.