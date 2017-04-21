Summer Cars Don't Get Much Cooler Than VW's Beach Buggy

Summer is coming, so why not spend it inside a gorgeous Volkswagen Beach Buggy GP Mk1?
Built in 1966, this example remains a classic symbol of its era, and despite reaching its retirement age, it still retains its original body.
However, that doesn’t mean it has completely withstood the test of time, as it was actually restored in the late 1990s. By the looks of it, they did a great job in keeping its spirit alive, painting it gold and making sure that it remains in a proper driving condition.
Based on the same platform as the Beetle, the VW Beach Buggy is a reliable and cheap-to-repair means of transport, but when it poses in near perfect condition, expect it to cost more than the usual examples that can be had upwards of $10,000, on the used car market.
This one is offered at no reserve by Silverstone Auctions on May 13, in Northamptonshire, UK.