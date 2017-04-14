Super-Rare Audi A1 Quattro Starts A Barbecue In Switzerland

An Audi A1 Quattro was completely destroyed by fire over the weekend.
The Basel-Landschaft firefighters, in Switzerland, didn’t take long to arrive at the scene, according to the local police, but despite this, they couldn’t manage to save the rare and powerful machine.
Details as to what exactly led to the fire are still unclear, as the authorities are still examining the wreckage, and witnesses are being advised to contact the law enforcement, as their part of the story could turn out to be an important piece of the puzzle.
Launched in late 2011, the Audi A1 Quattro was initially referred to as the RS1, and up to this date, it remains the most powerful version of the premium supermini.
Only 333 units were put together, all of them available exclusively with a Glacier White metallic paint and high-gloss black finish for the roof and other parts, but the most important upgrade lies under the hood.
This is where the 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder petrol engine can be found, with direct injection and turbocharging, which uses a six-speed manual gearbox to direct 256 PS (252 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque to the Quattro all-wheel drive system.
Getting from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 5.7 seconds, and top speed stands at 245 km/h (152 mph).