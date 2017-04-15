SUV Slams Into The Rear Of MINI And Rolls Over On Australian Freeway

This accident occurred on a tolled freeway section in Melbourne, Australia, and according to the description of the video, all the people involved in the crash turned out to be OK.
As far as we can tell, either the driver of the SUV was not paying attention because he ran straight into the back of that MINI Cabriolet, and/or the driver of the MINI slammed on the brakes / slowed down too much on the fast lane.
Safe to say, the two vehicles collided in the worst way possible, one that led to the SUV getting launched in the air as if someone was shooting a Hollywood stunt.
Anyone walking away from that type of crash should consider themselves lucky, as rolling over multiple times can easily result in serious injuries.